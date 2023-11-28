Watch: Moment first transatlantic flight fuelled by cooking oil leaves Heathrow

The first transatlantic flight fuelled by cooking oil left Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, 28 November.

Virgin Atlantic operated the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, branded as “Virgin100”, powered by “Sustainable Aviation Fuel” (SAF) from London to John F Kennedy International Airport.

Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson and transport secretary Mark Harper were aboard the plane, but no paying passengers joined them for the journey.

SAF is made from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil; its production uses approximately 70 per cent less carbon.

However, critics say the SAF’s benefits are overstated and are concerned about the supply of the fuel.