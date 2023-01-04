Moment amateur explorers narrowly escape flooding underground cave

Amateur explorers filmed their narrow escape from a rapidly flooding underground cave in Nant-Frith, northern Wales.

The group just about got out of the tunnel before they became trapped inside when it began to rain during their adventure.

This video shows the Jock and Taff Caving explorers climbing around gushing streams of water inside the tunnel on 23 December.

A former Royal Navy veteran among the group said it quickly became “terrifying,” aware of the story of the 13 boys who got trapped in Thailand.

