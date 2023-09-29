Marching band plays on through powerful storm at retirement party

A determined marching band played on through a powerful storm at their colleagues’ retirement party in Thailand.

The brass band soldiered on with their performance despite heavy wind and rain battering the stage at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakhon Pathom on 26 September.

Footage shows the animated conductor waving his baton as he was drenched by the downpour.

The other musicians were seen moving their seats to find a drier spot away from the rain.

Band member Nathika Sanyawang said the event was held to honour the police officers retiring this year.