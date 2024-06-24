Meet Wild Thang - the world’s ugliest dog

At the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, an eight-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang finally became top dog.

He had finished second place in the contest three times in previous years.

Known for his unique looks characterized by a lolling tongue and unruly fur, Wild Thang and his owner Ann Lewis took home a $5,000 check.

The dog was born and raised in Los Angeles until recently moving to Oregon.

Wild Thang, despite his looks, is a happy and healthy dog.