Savvy homeowner builds extension for less than £10,000 with help of YouTube tutorials

A savvy homeowner saved a massive £35,000 after he built an extension on his own - by following YouTube tutorials.

Marketing manager Scott Baggaley took the project on himself after he was quoted “crazy prices” for the job - up to £45,000 - by local tradesmen in Stoke.

Frustrated by the inability to hire a professional at a reasonable price, he decided to undertake the project on his own and turned to social media for guidance.

Sharing his effort on TikTok, Baggaley revealed he built the extension for under £10,000 and broke down exactly how he did it.

