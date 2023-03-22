TV reporter bursts into fit of giggles after interviewee’s Zoom filter fail

A presenter on an Australian TV channel burst into a fit of giggles after her guest had technical difficulties while trying to apply a Zoom background.

Alice Monfries, from Nine News Adelaide, was left in hysterics as Mark Borlace from the Royal Automobile Association accidentally applied a filter which gave him a small hat shaped like a pizza.

The broadcaster said she was “still giggling” as she posted the video to her Twitter account.

