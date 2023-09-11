President Joe Biden marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 with a minute of silence in Alaska military base.

“I join you on this solemn day to renew our vow: ‘Never forget’. We never forget, each of the precious lives stolen too soon, when evil attacked”, the US president said.

Around 3,000 people from over 90 nations, including 67 from the UK, were killed in the terrorist attack.

Biden joined members of the US military and their families at a ceremony on a military base in Anchorage, while Kamala Harris attended a commemoration at ground zero in Manhattan.