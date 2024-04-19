Caller abuses 999 staff more than 2,000 times over 3 years

A woman called 999 over 2,000 times in three years, swearing at call handlers and asking them to send her the number for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Sonia Nixon, 56, of Lyon Road, Harrow, used 17 different mobile numbers to dial the emergency line between 2021 and 2023, making her the fifth worst caller in that time.

It is estimated her actions cost the Metropolitan Police approximately £4,500 within a five-month window.

Nixon was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison on Monday, 18 March, for the calls and four racially aggravated public order offences against emergency workers.