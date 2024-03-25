Watch moment activist lights flare and storms stage during TV festival in France

This is the moment an activist lights a flare and storms the stage during a TV festival in France.

This footage shows a woman running down the stairs and climbing up the platform while holding a green smoke bomb at the closing ceremony of the Series Mania Festival in Lille on 22 March.

The female demonstrator was reportedly associated with the Riposte Alimentaire campaign.

The woman, identified as Louane, wore a 'Riposte Alimentaire' t-shirt and said on the microphone: “Our agricultural system is sentencing us.”

She was swiftly escorted off the stage but reduced visibility inside the hall due to the smoke.