Passenger reveals chaos resulting from UK air traffic control failure

A disgruntled passenger has described her experience of being stuck due to a UK-wide air traffic control failure on Monday 28 August.

Holly Willems was travelling back to London from Paris when a technical fault in British air traffic control meant her flight was cancelled.

She was informed that the next available flight would be on Thursday 31 August.

Ms Willems and her travel companions booked Eurostar tickets for Wednesday and will be staying in a hotel until then out of their own pockets.

The air traffic control failure delayed thousands of flights on the August bank holiday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.