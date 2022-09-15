The jury in the second defamation trial of Alex Jones has been shown a video of the Infowars host mocking the parents of Sandy Hook victims.

Footage shows the conspiracy theorist referring to parents as “crisis actors” and accusing them of “method acting”.

“It’s just the fakest thing since the $3 bill,” Jones says.

During the trial, the jury was also shown how Infowars’ audience - and company revenues - grew exponentially following the Sandy Hook tragedy.

