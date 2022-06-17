Alex Salmond pledges to put differences aside to work with Nicola Sturgeon

The former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has said that he will put his differences with Nicola Sturgeon aside to achieve a second independence referendum.

Asked if the personal animosity between the two has now been cleared up, Mr Salmond says that personal differences between himself and Ms Sturgeon are “insignificant compared to the national cause of Scotland becoming independent”.

Earlier this week, Scotland’s present First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, unveiled what she mentioned was a “refreshed” case for independence.

