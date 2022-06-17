Independent TV

Showing now | News

Alex Salmond pledges to put differences aside to work with Nicola Sturgeon

01:00

Shabnoor Irshad | 1655454992

Alex Salmond pledges to put differences aside to work with Nicola Sturgeon

The former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has said that he will put his differences with Nicola Sturgeon aside to achieve a second independence referendum.

Asked if the personal animosity between the two has now been cleared up, Mr Salmond says that personal differences between himself and Ms Sturgeon are “insignificant compared to the national cause of Scotland becoming independent”.

Earlier this week, Scotland’s present First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, unveiled what she mentioned was a “refreshed” case for independence.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Up next

01:07

Liberal Democrat Ed Davey says ‘govt is making mess of our economy’

02:13

Jan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence

02:20

Four year old boy in Texas accidentally given vasectomy

00:51

Eyewitness captures Pipeline Fire smoke tornado on camera in Arizona

Editor's Picks

00:58

10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight

01:57

Jan 6 mob chant 'Pence has betrayed the United States' in shocking footage

02:15

‘The spokesperson of a devil’: Ukrainian UN ambassador attacks Russian counterpart

01:02

Rwanda deportation flight called off at last minute after European judges intervene

More Editor's Picks

01:39

What is a recession?

03:31

Why is the UK suffering a housing crisis?

00:47

Starmer labels Johnson ‘Jabba the Hutt’ and accuses him of using ‘Jedi mind tricks’

01:00

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns

US News

02:00

Dr Fauci pushes back against ‘absurd’ claims on booster shots

01:57

Jan 6 mob chant 'Pence has betrayed the United States' in shocking footage

01:43

Jan 6 committee shares new video of Capitol mob shouting ‘hang Mike Pence’

02:13

Jan 6: Ivanka Trump gives testimony on father’s final phone call with Pence

More US News

00:44

Hundreds remain isolated after heavy flooding in Montana and Wyoming

00:58

Elon Musk says he’ll vote for Republican Ron DeSantis in 2024 US presidential election

01:43

Kamala Harris warns that overturning Roe vs Wade could ‘challenge’ other rights

01:32

Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up fraud claims in advance of 2020 election

Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

04:09

FIFA President expects the 2026 World Cup will be ‘greatest show on Earth’

01:30

FIFA announces 2026 World Cup sites after “the most competitive process ever”

00:35

Tyson Fury says he will only return to boxing ring for £500 million

01:37

Premier League: Key fixtures for 2022/23 season revealed

More Sport

00:38

'Me and professional boxing are absolutely kaput': Tyson Fury insists he has retired from ring

01:06

'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to Hungary

00:53

Vincent Kompany: Former Man City captain appointed Burnley manager

00:36

Australia goalkeeper sends nation to World Cup with incredible penalty shootout dance

Climate

00:27

Rockslide hits car in Yellowstone National Park

00:26

Freak hailstorm leaves cars stuck in ‘sleet and snow’ in Mexico City

01:31

Man wears own rubbish for a month in a bid to promote recycling awareness

01:30

Record flooding washes out roads and forces closure of Yellowstone National Park

More Climate

00:31

Shocking video shows Guatemala beach covered in plastic waste

02:39

World Ocean Day: Sea Life staff urge public to reduce plastic pollution to protect marine life

00:37

Massive rockslide collapses into water at drought-stricken Lake Powell in Arizona

01:05

Dolphin ends up in family’s house after floods in Brazil

Premier League

00:28

Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win

01:05

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

More Premier League

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

00:42

‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

Culture

01:43

Beyoncé announces seventh album Renaissance

00:47

Justin Bieber: Hailey updates fans following singer’s facial paralysis

01:22

‘Why is it different?’: Adil Ray clashes with GMB guest over Rwanda policy

01:10

Towie cast members kicked off flight for refusing to wear Covid masks

More Culture

00:26

Doctor Who star David Tennant spotted filming new series in Bristol

00:40

Netflix launches real-life Squid Game competition

00:25

Love Island: Jacques threatens to ‘flatten’ new boy as things get heated in villa

01:50

Charlie Sheen criticises daughter Sami starting an OnlyFans account

Binge or Bin

09:27

Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin

09:51

The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin

11:48

Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin

05:05

Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

01:27

New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’

02:33

Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'

02:49

A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell

02:29

The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year

Music Box

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

02:19

Roxie Nafousi discusses tests from the universe, setting boundaries and finding love

00:58

Roxie Nafousi explains how manifesting works to shape your life

30:49

Roxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve

02:03

Carrie Hope Fletcher talks about her love of tarot reading

More Millennial Love

02:23

Carrie Hope Fletcher on how the worlds of magical realism and romance fit together

40:59

Carrie Hope Fletcher on loneliness, fantasy, and leaving long-term relationships

03:27

Lalalaletmeexplain details what lovebombing is and how it can affect your relationship

01:40

Lalalaletmeexplain on the epiphany of how gender plays a role in inequality within relationships

Lifestyle

02:45

Expert reveals modesty garments actors use during sex scenes

01:24

This is what happens when actors become aroused while filming sex scenes

00:37

Triple trouble: Three rare lemur pups born at Newquay Zoo

01:13

Ascot: Racegoers turn heads as sun shines on Ladies Day

More Lifestyle

00:47

Amber Heard comments on Johnny Depp’s threat of ‘total global humiliation’

00:33

Londoners bask in hot weather as temperatures reach 29C across capital

01:40

Kate Middleton hosts roundtable with ministers on early years development

00:48

English pub receives heritage status as surviving Victorian luncheon bar’

IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in