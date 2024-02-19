Foreign Affairs minister stresses Navalny’s death was a ‘murder’

Alicia Kearns urged MPs to label Alexei Navalny’s death as a murder, while in Commons on Monday, 19 February.

“Alexei Navalny was murdered and it is important that we in this House call it out for what it was, because that is what he deserves.” the Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman said.

“Following his murder, I was also in Munich, where I heard his wife Yulia (Navalnaya) ask us to stand by her. That is what we must now do.”

Leo Docherty, the UK Minister for Europe, agreed with the description, saying: “She is right to use the word murder. We do seek to hold the state and the Russian leadership to account.”