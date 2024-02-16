Russians crying over Alexei Navalny’s death, democracy campaigner says

Russian people are crying over the reported death of Alexei Navalny, a democracy campaigner said on Friday (16 February).

Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic was reported to have died in jail by the Siberian prison service, where the anti-corruption activist had been serving his sentence.

Dmitrii Moskovskii, from the Russian Democratic Society, told Sky News his friends in Russia have cried to him over reports of the opposition leader’s death.

“Some people are crying because Alexei Navalny was the hope, and now the hope is gone,” Mr Moskovskii said from London.