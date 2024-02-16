Obviously Alexei Navalny was killed by Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky says

Vladimir Putin ‘obviously’ was directly behind the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Russian opposition leader was reported to have died in jail by the Siberian prison service on Friday, 16 February, where the anti-corruption activist had been serving his sentence.

Navalny was imprisoned in 2021 when he returned to Russia having been treated in Germany for poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

"He was killed - like other thousands who were tortured to death because of this one man," Zelensky said of the Russian president.