Watch the moment Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny tricks a spy into revealing which item of clothing poisoned him.

The clip, from a special BBC documentary that aired in April 2022, resurfaced after the jailed Putin critic, 47, was confirmed dead by the Siberian prison service on Friday (16 February).

In what he was told was a debriefing, the spy revealed Navalny was poisoned with the lethal nerve agent Novichok planted in his underpants.

The agent was not speaking to an official in Russia’s National Security Council as he thought. He was talking to Navalny himself.