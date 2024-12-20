Independent TV
Protesters arrested outside Amazon distribution center in Queens
Nearly 200 protesters, including Amazon workers, have begun what they call the biggest-ever strike against the popular digital retailer.
With the help of the Teamsters Union, the demonstration in Maspeth, Queens, began on Thursday, December 19th, 2024 calling for better benefits, more money, and job security. Two arrests have been made so far for disorderly conduct.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he ‘strongly encouraged the employer and the workers to come to a fair and reasonable agreement on economic terms.”
How the strike will affect Amazon deliveries before the busy holiday season remains unknown.
