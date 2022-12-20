Johnny Depp and Amber Heard agree to settlement in defamation case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have reached a settlement in their defamation case.

The Aquaman star will pay $1m (£820,000) to her ex-husband.

"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," Ms Heard said in a statement.

Ms Heard was ordered to pay Mr Depp $10m (£8.2m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.1m) in punitive damages after a jury ruled that a 2018 Washington Post article written by her was defamatory.

The punitive damages sum was reduced to $350,000 (£287,000).

