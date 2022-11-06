Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:54
Climate activists ride bikes on runway of Amsterdam airport and block jets from taking off
Hundreds of climate activists caused chaos on bicycles at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Saturday (5 November) after breaching a runway to try to stop private jets from taking off.
The riders - from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion - could be seen circling around on their bikes close to an aircraft while wearing high-vis jackets.
It is the latest protest aimed at drawing attention to the climate crisis and came on the eve of the Cop27 summit.
A press release from Greenpeace Netherlands claims “more than 500” activists were involved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:56
Crowd boos Liz Truss and the lettuce effigy as it parades through street on Bonfire Night
01:09
Tanzania: Rescuers form human chain to save passengers after plane crashes into lake
00:19
Strong winds blow down American flags behind John Fetterman at Obama rally
00:32
Roads in London submerged by flooding as Met Office issues another warning
02:10
What is Cop27 and why does it matter?
11:24
The White Lotus & Blockbuster| Binge or Bin
02:39
Cop27: From world leaders to celebrities - who is attending the climate summit?
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
02:03
‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online
00:36
Trump takes swipe at DeSantis, nicknames Florida governor ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
04:22
Obama warns ‘truth is on the ballot’ in upcoming midterms: ‘The stakes are high’
01:35
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally
03:40
Paul Pelosi released from hospital after San Francisco attack
01:07
‘I love you back, but you gotta vote’: Obama rallies crowd in Pittsburgh ahead of US midterms
02:30
Astroworld victims honoured in Houston one year on from crowd crush
00:40
Masked arsonist throws Molotov cocktail at doughnut shop after drag art show
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:48
Pep Guardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so far
00:29
WWE: Logan Paul films POV footage as he jumps off top rope in Roman Reigns match
01:22
World Cup: Klopp ‘doesn’t like’ idea of players having to send political messages over Qatar
01:24
YouTube ‘Daredevil’ climbs onto Anfield roof and records whole stunt
01:26
Man United boss Erik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace Bruno Fernandes
00:20
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it’s ‘unfair’ to expect players to make political statements
01:12
Manchester City boss hails club’s youngest Champions League goalscorer Rico Lewis
00:43
Wife of Phillies baseball star buys rounds of beer for fans at World Series
00:31
Cop27: World’s largest plastic waste pyramid unveiled ahead of climate summit
01:24
People in power 'do not prioritise' climate crisis, says Greta Thunberg
01:57
Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought
01:12
Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View
00:30
Great white shark captured in underwater footage after making 1,100-mile journey
00:45
Clean-up pulls in 10 tonnes of rubbish from Pacific Ocean in shocking video
02:19
Trucks drive on submerged road as flooding continues in Thailand
00:32
Just Stop Oil: Van drives through eco-protesters blocking London road
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
01:00
Glastonbury 2023 tickets sell out as festival says ‘demand far exceeded supply’
01:12
Aaron Carter: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star found dead aged 34
01:30
Drake: Megan Thee Stallion calls out rapper over Tory Lanez shooting lyric
01:16
Graham Norton calls Matt Hancock ‘incredibly thick’ for decision to join I’m a Celebrity
11:24
The White Lotus & Blockbuster| Binge or Bin
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
04:03
The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’
03:50
Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:15
Princess Kate greets players as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory
00:49
Adorable moment dog meets newborn baby and completely falls in love
00:36
Hamleys unveils Regent Street Christmas window display
00:50
Twitter: Elon Musk defends mass layoffs, says he had ‘no choice’ but to make cuts
01:56
Scottish designer who made scrubs for NHS in pandemic makes custom dress for Doja Cat
01:34
Prince William announces finalists for million-pound Earthshot prize
01:12
Amber Heard gone from Twitter after ex-boyfriend Elon Musk’s takeover
01:22
Kanye West tweets that he is giving up talking, sex and alcohol for 30 days
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21