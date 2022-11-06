Hundreds of climate activists caused chaos on bicycles at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Saturday (5 November) after breaching a runway to try to stop private jets from taking off.

The riders - from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion - could be seen circling around on their bikes close to an aircraft while wearing high-vis jackets.

It is the latest protest aimed at drawing attention to the climate crisis and came on the eve of the Cop27 summit.

A press release from Greenpeace Netherlands claims “more than 500” activists were involved.

