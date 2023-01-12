Tory peer Lord Pickles recounts harrowing WWII story as he hits out at Andrew Bridgen

Conservative peer Lord Pickles, the UK special envoy for post-Holocaust issues, has criticised Andrew Bridgen after he appeared to compare Covid-19 vaccines with the Holocaust.

The Tory MP tweeted an article questioning the safety of the vaccines, adding: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.”

Rishi Sunak said the comments were “utterly unacceptable” and chief whip Simon Hart later took action to suspend Mr Bridgen because the remarks “crossed a line”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.