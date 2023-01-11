Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has whip removed after comparing Covid vaccines to Holocaust

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has had the Conservative whip removed after he appeared to compare Covid vaccines to the Holocaust.

The backbencher wrote on Twitter: "As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust."

In recent weeks, Mr Bridgen has posted a series of anti-vaccine comments, claiming that Covid jabs "are causing serious harms."

"Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation," Tory chief whip Simon Hart said.

