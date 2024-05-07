Infected blood scandal greatest injustice country has seen, claims Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham has claimed the infected blood scandal is the “greatest injustice this country has seen”, adding a new report will “rock Whitehall to its foundations”.

The infected blood scandal saw thousands of people in the UK in the 70s and 80s given blood transfusions or blood products that were infected with viruses such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV.

Thousands died after being given contaminated products by the NHS.

The Government is expected to publish full details of its compensation plan within hours of a final report on the scandal being released on 20 May.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (7 May) Mr Burnham called for criminal prosecutions to follow.