Angela Rayner says Dominic Raab’s wink at PMQs was ‘a bit weird’

Angela Rayner has suggested Dominic Raab’s PMQs wink was “a bit weird” and made the public feel “a bit eww”.

As the pair stood in for Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson a few weeks ago, the deputy prime minister shot a wink across the dispatch box before calling her a “champagne socialist”.

Speaking to GMB for the first time since “Winkgate”, Rayner shared her thoughts on the incident and Raab’s chances of becoming the next prime minister.

“It was a bit weird, wasn’t it? I think the whole public was a bit eww.”

