Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:00
Angela Rayner says Dominic Raab’s wink at PMQs was ‘a bit weird’
Angela Rayner has suggested Dominic Raab’s PMQs wink was “a bit weird” and made the public feel “a bit eww”.
As the pair stood in for Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson a few weeks ago, the deputy prime minister shot a wink across the dispatch box before calling her a “champagne socialist”.
Speaking to GMB for the first time since “Winkgate”, Rayner shared her thoughts on the incident and Raab’s chances of becoming the next prime minister.
“It was a bit weird, wasn’t it? I think the whole public was a bit eww.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:24
Sadiq Khan calls for general election following Boris Johnson’s resignation
00:36
Angela Rayner: Tories will be out of power for ‘long time’ if they prop up Boris Johnson
01:03
Money expert Martin Lewis warns of ‘cataclysmic’ energy crisis this winter
01:03
UK support to Ukraine will continue despite Tory leadership crisis, Ben Wallace says
02:11
Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister of United Kingdom
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
02:40
Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
01:56
Boris Johnson’s government: Which ministers have resigned?
01:15
Moment woman is pulled out alive from submerged car after offroad crash in Florida
00:59
Children jump out second-storey window of burning house during dramatic police rescue
00:44
Chicago shooting: ‘Everyone started yelling at us to run,’ recall father and son
00:50
Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago parade
01:42
Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court ruling on abortion 'outrageous'
00:53
NYPD rescue man stranded in sea after his jet ski overturned
00:30
Police officer wrestles alligator back into river with bare hands
01:20
Trump tried to 'grab wheel' when told he wasn't being taken to Capitol, Jan 6 hearing told
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
05:47
The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground
00:38
Rafael Nadal says he is 'very sad' to pull out of Wimbledon semi-final
01:19
Wife of detained basketball star Brittney Griner pleads US government to bring her back
03:19
Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios book semi-final spots on day 10
00:30
Euro 2022: England win over Austria is ‘a boost’, says Sarina Wiegman
00:58
Euro 2022: England ‘ready to go’ ahead of tournament opener, Sarina Wiegman says
03:23
Wimbledon: The victorious moments for Norrie and Djokovic on day nine
01:46
Christophe Galtier ‘moved and proud’ to be appointed PSG manager
00:36
‘I do what I want’: Kyrgios clashes with reporter after flouting Wimbledon’s all-white rule
00:31
Penguins and otters refuse cheaper fish diet as Japanese aquarium faces rising costs
00:57
Near-extinct three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at Chester zoo
01:28
Sydney suburb underwater as residents evacuated after flood
01:05
Activist fails to save 600-year-old oak tree after camping in it for two days
01:16
Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size
00:18
Streets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warning
01:05
WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water
00:39
New Jersey: Huge wildfire rages across 7,000 acres in Wharton State Forest
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
02:01
James Caan: The Godfather star dies aged 82
10:30
The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin
00:51
Boris Johnson says ‘some people can’t take their drink’ amid Pincher scandal
02:01
Stranger Things writers explain how they decided who would die in season four
00:26
Tom Hanks ‘doesn’t understand’ why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear
00:52
Mona Hammond: Eastenders and Desmond's star dies aged 91
01:03
ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting
00:35
Hoards of teenage ‘Gentleminions’ turn up to cinema wearing suits for The Rise of Gru
10:30
The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin
10:02
For All Mankind and Love Island | Binge or Bin
09:27
Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin
09:51
The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
01:56
Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better
01:08
Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps
00:54
Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman
36:00
Writer Salma El-Wardany discusses the importance of female friendship
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
01:56
Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better
00:31
Loving Labrador cuddles with brood of orphaned ducklings he adopted
00:49
Long-eared baby goat becomes sensation in Pakistan
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21