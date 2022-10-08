Thieves steal guinea pigs from animal charity before ripping fur off and dumping them

Cruel burglars stole five rescue guinea pigs from an animal charity and left them dumped in a playground with their fur ripped off and strewn across the floor.

Surveillance footage captures the thieves running from the outdoor barns of an animal centre near Sevenoaks, Kent, on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours later, a woman walking in a park with her children stumbled across four of the pets huddled together, nearly two miles from where they were stolen.

Four of the five guinea pigs have since been rescued, but one is feared dead.

