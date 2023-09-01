Ann Widdecombe has slammed junior doctors and consultants over recent strikes and claimed they are “immoral”.

In a heated clip, from GMB News, Widdecombe said: “The very fact they are prepared to do that in pursuit of a ludicrous pay gain of 35 percent. They are already well paid. I have no doubt at all that the value of their pay has been eroded, over the years but that has also happened in a lot of other professions.

“They are putting people at risk. They are putting people’s welfare at risk to line their own pockets. They are immoral.”