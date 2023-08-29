Anti-Ulez demonstrators protest outside Downing Street

Protests hit the first day of London mayor Sadiq Khan’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scheme expansion, with furious demonstrations outside No 10 and traffic cameras smashed or vandalised with spray paint.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait had his visit to meet Rishi Sunak partially disrupted by opponents of the charge on motorists using high-polluting vehicles, who staged an angry protest outside Downing Street.

Police were forced to restrain some anti-Ulez activists as tempers flared in scuffles on Whitehall. Some campaigners chanted “get Khan out” and held up mocked-up car registration plates bearing the slogan.