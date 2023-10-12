Antony Blinken hugs music festival attack survivor during Israel visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hugged a survivor of Gaza music festival massacre during his visit to Israel on Thursday 12 October.

The 24-year-old Israeli woman described the horrors of the Hamas attack and asked Mr Blinken to help free her friends who were taken captive during the attack.

Blinken met the woman while visiting a donation center before attending a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Blinken has condemned the “brutality and inhumanity” of Hamas and compared it to “the worst of ISIS”..