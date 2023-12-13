Watch firefighters battle a fire in a California apartment building in intense bodycam footage.

California City Fire Department captured the dramatic footage as they fought a raging blaze in one of the building’s units on 8 December.

The video shows fire personnel using axes to break through debris caused by the fire as they search amongst the flames for potential victims.

Officials confirmed no victims were found and no injuries were recorded at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.