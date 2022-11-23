Workers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in China

Video circulating on social media alleges to show workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory clashing with police in China.

This footage shows workers running as riot police detained some of the protesters at the Foxconn factory.

Around 200,000 people work at the Zhengzhou plant, with the protesters demanding better working conditions.

It comes in the wake of the imposition of several Covid restrictions due to rising case numbers.

Foxconn earlier said it was using “closed-loop management”, which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact.

