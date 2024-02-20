Police stop mid-arrest in shock as man crosses road using Apple Vision Pro headset

Police in San Diego watched on in “bewilderment” as a man walked down the road wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset.

The officers, who appeared to be mid-arrest, looked confused as the pedestrian passed and crossed the street.

“A video making its rounds online shows our patrol team ‘face-to-face’ with the future,” the San Diego Police Department wrote, sharing the footage.

“It was a sight that had us pausing in bewilderment.”

San Diego PD also urged people to cross the street the “old-fashioned way” and keep virtual reality headsets “on the sidewalk”.