Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decision

Archie Battersbee’s mother said today (August 4) was going to be “awful” as she waited to hear whether the boy can be moved to a hospice before life support is ceased.

“I woke up feeling absolutely sick to my stomach,” Hollie Dance, the parent of the 12-year-old who has been kept alive in hospital, told Times Radio.

Dance said she wanted to “spend his last moments, his last days, together privately.”

The parents have made multiple requests in a bid to postpone the withdrawal of treatment, all of which were denied by the courts.

