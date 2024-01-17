Truck engulfed in fire blocks traffic on Arizona’s Interstate 17

A large vehicle fire blocked traffic on Arizona’s Interstate 17 after breaking out on Wednesday morning (17 January).

Officials from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a truck pulling a trailer caught fire for an unknown reason around 7am.

The fire was controlled shortly after.

No injuries were reported, but traffic was blocked for vehicles trying to get on westbound I-10 from I-17 in both directions at the interchange in Phoenix.

Footage shows flames raging from the vehicle, as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.