Arkansas police officers brutally assault man at gas station

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been suspended after they were caught on camera assaulting a suspect.

The widely circulated video shows three officers punching and kneeing the man several times before pounding his head on the concrete floor outside a Kountry Xpress convenience store in Mulberry.

Crawford County sheriff Jimmy Damante said the two county deputies and a Mulberry police officer were suspended during the course of the Arkansas state police’s investigation into the incident.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter” Mr Damante said.

