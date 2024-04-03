Armed police storm Starbucks to arrest knife man drinking coffee

This is the moment armed police stormed a Starbucks to arrest a man with a knife who had threatened to kill his ex-partner.

Officers rushed to the Orton Centre coffee shop on 12 January, after police received a 999 call stating Ryan Miller, 36, had a kitchen knife.

It was reported to police that he made several phone calls to his ex-girlfriend and her new partner, making threats to stab them and petrol bomb the address.

Miller then turned up at the address brandishing a kitchen knife and began kicking the front door.

Miller later went to Starbucks where armed police arrested him.

He appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on 28 March and was sentenced to nine months in prison.