Army veteran, 82, followed by gang moments before he’s killed by single punch

CCTV has captured a gang following an 82-year-old army veteran just moments before he was killed by a single punch.

Omar Moumeche, who was 16 at the time, attacked Dennis Clarke at Derby bus station after he told off his friends for messing about on an escalator.

The pensioner suffered a fractured skull as well as a bleed on the brain and died in hospital nine days after the assault on 6 May 2021.

Moumeche, now 18, was found guilty of manslaughter in July and was sentenced to two years in youth detention at Derby Crown Court on Friday (17 November).