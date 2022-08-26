Proud Boys founder appears to be interrupted by law enforcement on air

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes was interrupted during a livestream last night, 25 August, with allies reporting that he had been arrested,

The notoriously racist, misogynistic, and homophobic far-right agitator was speaking on his Get Off My Lawn show when unidentified people entered the studio.

“Alright, I’m happy to do that, I’ll get a lawyer, and we will sit down and have a conversation," Mr McInnes says, appearing to speak to someone out of shot.

The NYPD and New York City FBI confirmed they have not arrested Mr McInnes on Friday morning.

