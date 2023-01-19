Boy, 15, convicted of murdering man after row in Asda supermarket toilets

A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a shopper who was knifed to death after challenging him for messing around in a supermarket’s toilets.

Jurors convicted the teenager of the killing after hearing how 53-year-old Ian Kirwan was stabbed in the heart by the youth – then aged 14 – acting as a part of a gang that “terrorised” the public in Redditch.

The killer, from Birmingham, travelled with four other boys to the Worcestershire town on 8 March 2022, where Mr Kirwan was subjected to a minute-long attack near the entrance of an Asda.

