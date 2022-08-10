First national support service set up for east and south-east Asian victims of hate

The first UK helpline for people from east and south east Asian (ESEA) communities has been set up.

On Your Side, launched on 9 August, is a support and reporting service “offering culturally competent and trauma-informed support” in a variety of languages.

The service was set up in response to a significant increase in reported hate crimes directed against ESEA communities after the Covid outbreak.

People will be able to use the helpline for support with “any forms of hate,” Hau-Yu Tam, head of campaigns at End Violence & Racism Against ESEA Communities said.

