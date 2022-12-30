Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to seven more years in prison over corruption charges

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to a further seven years in prison over charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie talkies - taking her total time inside to 33 years.

Each of the seven counts were punishable of up to 15 years in jail.

This is just another in a series of prosecutions since the military overthrew her elected government in 2021, and the 77-year-old will likely now spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.