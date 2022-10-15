Houses surrounded by water as floods inundate Australia

Floods have inundated Melbourne after two days of incessant rains hit south east Australia.

The flash flooding comes just six months after floods on the east coast resulted in AUS$4.8bn (£2.7bn) in insured damage.

Australia’s east coast has repeatedly experienced such extreme weather since early last year because of a multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon.

At least one person has died in the flooding; a 71-year-old man was found dead in his back garden this morning, 15 October, according to police.

Drone footage shows houses surrounded by floodwater as people stand on a rooftop for safety.

