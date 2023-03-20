Aerial footage shows ‘millions’ of rotting fish festering in Australian river

Aerial footage shows the rotting scene as "millions" of dead fish clog up a river in New South Wales, Australia.

The video reveals the scale of festering fish bodies that were blanketing the surface of the Darling River near Menindee.

Contractors are being hired to remove the fish following the unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather.

Local officials said the heat in the region was "exacerbating hypoxia" as there is less oxygen in the water.

