Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese has accused former PM Scott Morrison of secretly holding five roles in the ministry.

Mr Albanese claimed that he was told by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet that Mr Morrison became joint minister for the health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources portfolios for two years before he lost May’s election, calling the alleged actions “unprecedented trashing of our democracy”.

Mr Morrison, who is still an MP, is facing calls to resign, but has defended his actions and said he “acted in good faith in a crisis”.

