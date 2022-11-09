Climate protesters glue hands to Andy Warhol artworks in Australia

Climate protesters glued their hands to an Andy Warhol artwork at a gallery in Australia on Wednesday, 9 November.

Members of Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies scrawled blue writing over Campbell’s Soup I at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra before gluing themselves to the works.

It is understood that the artworks were under glass frames and not damaged, but taken down as a precaution.

Protester Bonnie Cassen said: "I am spending my remaining days living with incurable cancer fighting to protect the planet. We only have a limited time. I need people to stand up and join me.”

