Father of baby who drowned in Channel says she ‘slipped’ from hands when dinghy burst

The father of a 40-day old baby who drowned in the English Channel after their dinghy burst has told the story of how she “slipped” from his hands.

Maryam Bahez, from Kurdistan, was travelling alongside her mother, two brothers, and father, Aras, when the small boat burst leaving them all trying to stay afloat.

“Our feet were in the water, we all told the [driver] to please turn around, but he did not listen to anyone”, Aras told Sky News.

“She went into the water, then others fell on me and then she slipped from my hand, and fell in the water the third time, and I lost her.”

65 people were rescued by the Coast Guard.