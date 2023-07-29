Moment suspected burglar falls from ceiling hatch into recycling bin

Police body cam footage shows a suspected burglar falling from a ceiling into a recycling bin as he tried to make his getaway.

The 27-year-old man was arrested by police in Huron, Ohio when they arrived on the scene in response to a burglar alarm going off at a bank.

As officers waited outside, they saw a man fall out of an access panel and land in a bin underneath. As he landed, police approached him with guns drawn.

Police immediately took the man into custody and charged him with breaking and entering, and possession of criminal tools.