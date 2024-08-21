Barack Obama jokes sequel ‘usually worse’ than first film in dig at Donald Trump

Barack Obama joked that the sequel is “usually worse” than the first film in a dig at Donald Trump in his speech to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, 20 August.

Speaking on the second night, the former president and former First Lady Michelle Obama rallied the party to support Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

Mr Obama, who completed two terms in the White House, told delegates that the US does not need another four years of “bluster” and “chaos”.

“We have seen that movie before - and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” he added.