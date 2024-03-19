Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has opened up on why Barack Obama paid a surprise visit to Downing Street.

The former US president made the unexpected visit to No.10 on Monday (18 March) to meet with Rishi Sunak.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (19 March), Mr Scaramucci was quizzed over Mr Obama’s visit by Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

He said: “I think Obama is going to help Joe Biden in the coming months. He is probably expressing some sentiment from the White House to the prime minister about the coalition we need to have with the Ukrainian war.”