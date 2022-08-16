Thief steals bag during live TV broadcast on Barcelona beach

A television crew captured on camera the moment a thief stole a stranger’s bag from a beach in Barcelona during a live broadcast.

Footage filmed by state broadcaster RTVE shows the suspect swiping the item in the background of an interview with a tourist on Sant Miquel beach.

The traveller being interviewed can be heard saying in Spanish how he loves the city’s beautiful beach and the clean water as the crime takes place.

Local police said on Sunday (14 August) that they identified the suspect after reviewing the video.

