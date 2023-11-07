Workers at UK-based Boohoo supplier told ‘no one is leaving’ at end of shift

A supervisor ordered workers at a UK-based Boohoo supplier to stay after their shift in what a workers’ rights group called “forced overtime”, a BBC investigation found.

Footage from inside MM Leicester Clothing Ltd shows a worker being told “no one is going home” when staff ask to leave at 6pm to feed their families.

The worker hears a supervisor ordering people to stay, declaring “No one is leaving at eight, or ten, or later” and a colleague tells him they’re sometimes made to do shifts of up to 13 hours when it’s busy.

Dominique Muller, Policy Director at Labour Behind the Label, said: “That type of behaviour, to do forced overtime, was supposed to be a thing of the past.”

A Boohoo spokesperson told The Independent: “Following receipt of the initial allegations about MM we undertook an investigation into the matters raised, and we will continue to look into MM following the Panorama programme.

“MM had been subject to both internal audits and external independent audits, as well as regular unannounced checks as part of their on-boarding. However, should any supplier fall short of the Code we will always take decisive action, which could include responsibly ending a relationship. Boohoo does not set its suppliers’ working hours, however forced overtime is forbidden within the Code of Conduct.”