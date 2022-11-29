UK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrest

China’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office after a BBC journalist was allegedly kicked and beaten by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protests.

The department has called on Zheng Zeguang for a “full and thorough explanation” of the detention of Edward Lawrence.

Chinese officials have claimed that Mr Lawrence “didn’t voluntarily present” his press credentials.

The broadcaster said that police claimed Mr Lawrence was arrested in case he caught Covid from the crowd.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.